Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Walmart (WMT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $184.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Walmart was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/17/2022 – Walmart was given a new $157.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/14/2022 – Walmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $175.00 to $165.00.

2/11/2022 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/11/2022 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Walmart was given a new $157.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2022 – Walmart was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2022 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.36. The firm has a market cap of $379.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Get Walmart Inc alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.