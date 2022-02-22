Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives GBX 715.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 715.57 ($9.73).

A number of brokerages have commented on GPOR. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.20) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.52) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Great Portland Estates stock traded down GBX 26 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 709.50 ($9.65). 376,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.66. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 636 ($8.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 810.50 ($11.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 738.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 750.44.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

