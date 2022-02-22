American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,271 shares of company stock valued at $85,562,348 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.68. 206,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,574. American Express has a 52-week low of $129.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

