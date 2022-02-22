$518.78 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to report sales of $518.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $522.35 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $439.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Comerica Bank boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JBT traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $130.16. 2,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,088. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

