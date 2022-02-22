Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several analysts have commented on LQDT shares. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock.
Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. 8,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,106. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $569.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.12. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
In other news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
