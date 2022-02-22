Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.900-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.54 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.44 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.08.

ITW stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.38. 30,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,626. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

