ODUWA Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $50,707.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,789.83 or 0.99498904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00064028 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022425 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015025 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00318210 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.