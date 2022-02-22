Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Target Price at $13.17

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on VYGR. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,018. The company has a market cap of $132.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

