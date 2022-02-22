Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $950.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.70) to GBX 950 ($12.92) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.4157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 4.14%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

