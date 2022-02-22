Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

NYSE HLX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. 115,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,944. The company has a market cap of $594.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 509,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 773.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 100,293 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

