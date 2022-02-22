Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

NYSE BSM traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

