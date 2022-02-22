Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.89) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
ESPR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,956. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.84.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
