Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.89) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESPR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,956. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 461.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

