Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 177,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,314,821 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.51.
TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
