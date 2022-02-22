Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 177,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,314,821 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.51.

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.