Royal Bank of Canada Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$24.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AC. National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.07.

TSE AC traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$25.03. 3,028,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,090. The stock has a market cap of C$8.96 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

