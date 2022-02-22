Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Price Target Raised to €15.50 at Barclays

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from €14.00 ($15.91) to €15.50 ($17.61) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS PITAF remained flat at $$14.31 on Tuesday. Poste Italiane has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.
