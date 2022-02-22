Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report sales of $277.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.29 million and the lowest is $272.94 million. Ferro reported sales of $259.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ferro.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. 12,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ferro by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

