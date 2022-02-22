Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0748 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 15% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $294.68 million and $11.37 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.05 or 0.06854846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,834.03 or 0.99977334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049951 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,686,267,822 coins and its circulating supply is 3,937,184,315 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

