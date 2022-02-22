Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCDF shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LRCDF stock remained flat at $$34.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

