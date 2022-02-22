Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to announce sales of $162.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.90 million to $162.72 million. Datto reported sales of $138.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $616.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.30 million to $617.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $729.24 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $743.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSP. StockNews.com raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of Datto stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.18. 21,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,562. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 115.91, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Datto has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

In other news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,639 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.