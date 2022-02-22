Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

SUI traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $182.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,141. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.62 and its 200 day moving average is $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,637,000 after acquiring an additional 80,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

