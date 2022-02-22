Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.90

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 14014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.