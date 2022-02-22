Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 117,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,015,547 shares.The stock last traded at $128.49 and had previously closed at $126.58.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.47.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,274,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 525.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,313,000 after buying an additional 94,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

