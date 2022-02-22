CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 120,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,597. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. CVS Health has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

