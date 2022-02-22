American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director William Michael Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,113.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$298,846.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $141,215.

HOT.UN traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$4.35. 114,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,978. The firm has a market cap of C$342.10 million and a PE ratio of -12.80. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

