Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Labrador Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$673,600.00 and a PE ratio of -5.45.
About Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX)
