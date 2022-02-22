Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Labrador Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$673,600.00 and a PE ratio of -5.45.

About Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX)

Labrador Technologies Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the research and development of data retrieval technology. It intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to acquire or an interest therein by completing a purchase transaction.

