Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.120-$7.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 billion-$57.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.64 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.88.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.67. 417,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,476,647. The company has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.