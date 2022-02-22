BMO Capital Markets Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$27.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRETF. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

OTCMKTS:DRETF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

