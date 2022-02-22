Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target Cut to C$2.60

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:QUISF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,465. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

