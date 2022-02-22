Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target Cut to C$2.60

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:QUISF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,465. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.64.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
