Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) PT Raised to SEK 215 at Barclays

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF remained flat at $$20.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

