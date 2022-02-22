Dragon Coins Price Hits $0.0041 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00036889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00108464 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.