PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. 13,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

