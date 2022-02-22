Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $460.00

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 460 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 470 ($6.39), with a volume of 115660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.80).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 845 ($11.49) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 845 ($11.49) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 536.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.85 million and a PE ratio of 36.36.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

