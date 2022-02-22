Alaethes Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Mastercard by 543.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 844,466 shares of company stock valued at $298,977,897 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.03. The company had a trading volume of 59,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

