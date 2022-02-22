GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 8.3%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 2,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 114,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. increased their target price on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GH Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the third quarter worth $380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

