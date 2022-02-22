Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.59. The stock had a trading volume of 83,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.56. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $91.10 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

