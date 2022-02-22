Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 245,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,387,197 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $6.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.95) to €7.30 ($8.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.40 ($6.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 585,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 651,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

