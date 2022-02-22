Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Up 5.5%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $21.01. 2,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 179,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.
About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)
Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.
