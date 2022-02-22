Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.38. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 56,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,580. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.