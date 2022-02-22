Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.63. Gildan Activewear reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.49. 25,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,862. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

