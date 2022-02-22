Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.32. 1,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,506. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Masonite International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
