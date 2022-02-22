Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.32. 1,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,506. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Masonite International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

