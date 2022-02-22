Analysts Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

ATIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 32,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,724. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

