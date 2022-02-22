NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $236.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $591.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.43.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

