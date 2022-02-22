Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.28.

Shares of TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.71. The company had a trading volume of 50,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,261. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$19.48 and a one year high of C$25.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

