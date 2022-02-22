Haywood Securities Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective (up previously from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CSFB set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.75.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

