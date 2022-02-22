Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.71.

Shares of UNS stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$25.83. The company had a trading volume of 150,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,630. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$8.50 and a 12 month high of C$27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

