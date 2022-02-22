Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SSL. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.68. 311,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.