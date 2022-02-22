Alaethes Wealth LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 313 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,088,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 317.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,024,000 after buying an additional 61,801 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,404,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,789,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,650,197 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $33.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $823.27. The company had a trading volume of 493,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,650,594. The stock has a market cap of $826.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $978.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $919.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $943.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

