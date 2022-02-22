CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. 90,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CDK Global by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CDK Global by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,644 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CDK Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.