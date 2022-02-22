AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AFC Gamma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

NASDAQ AFCG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.30. 3,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,935. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AFC Gamma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

