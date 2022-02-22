RedFOX Labs 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.09 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00260423 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00073301 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00091415 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004680 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

